Contralateral Endolymphatic Hydrops ID'd in One in Four Patients With Unilateral Meniere Disease

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with unilateral Meniere disease, endolymphatic hydrops occur in 24.2 percent of contralateral ears, according to a study published online Feb. 4 in Acta Oto-Laryngologica.Jicheng Wang, from Beijing Friendship Hospital, and colleagues examined the prevalence and clinical relevance of endolymphatic hydrops in the contralateral ear of 66 patients with definite unilateral Meniere disease. Participants underwent audiological examinations and clinical assessments and also underwent bilateral intratympanic gadolinium-enhanced three-dimensional real inversion recovery magnetic resonance imaging.The researchers detected endolymphatic hydrops in 24.2 percent of contralateral ears, mainly presenting as isolated vestibular or cochlear hydrops. There was a positive correlation noted for cochlear hydrops in the contralateral ear with hearing loss severity and disease duration. No significant associations were seen for vestibular hydrops in the contralateral ear with hearing loss or disease duration. No correlations were seen for contralateral endolymphatic hydrops with the Tinnitus Handicap Inventory, Dizziness Handicap Inventory, or duration of vertigo."Although the clinical relevance and mechanisms of contralateral endolymphatic hydrops remain debated, current consensus indicates its association with prolonged disease duration, which is consistent with our findings," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter