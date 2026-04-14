Ear Nose and Throat

Hearing Loss Tied to Poorer Cognitive-Motor Dual-Task Outcomes in MCI

Poor hearing linked to worse dual-task performance; multidomain physical and cognitive training can improve performance
Side view of senior man with symptom of hearing loss
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Exercise
Aerobics Exercise
Hearing Loss
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Brain Health

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