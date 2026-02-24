More Than Four in 10 Musicians Face Auditory Symptoms

TUESDAY, Feb. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Musicians face substantially higher rates of auditory symptoms than nonmusicians, according to a study published in the February issue of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.Lauren R. McCray, from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to assess the prevalence of auditory symptoms among recreational and professional musicians. Based on 67 studies (28,311 participants), the researchers found that musicians experienced a significantly higher prevalence of tinnitus (42.6 versus 13.2 percent), hearing loss (25.7 versus 11.6 percent), and hyperacusis (37.3 versus 15.3 percent) compared with controls. There was no significant difference in the prevalence of hearing loss, hyperacusis, and tinnitus between classical and pop/rock musicians."Many musicians quietly live with ringing ears, sound sensitivity, or hearing loss, no matter whether they play in a symphony hall or a small club," coauthor Shaun A. Nguyen, M.D., also from the Medical University of South Carolina, said in a statement. "What we really need now is more personal, musician-entered risk profiling so we can offer practical, tailored advice that helps artists protect their hearing without sacrificing the music they love."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter