Ear Nose and Throat

More Than Four in 10 Musicians Face Auditory Symptoms

No significant differences in the prevalence of auditory symptoms seen between classical and pop/rock musicians
orchestra music symphony
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Occupational Health
Music Therapy
Hearing Loss
Hearing Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com