Seizure Rate Increased for Pediatric Patients With Autism Hospitalized With Acute Sinusitis

MONDAY, Dec. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) hospitalized with acute sinusitis have increased rates of seizures, according to a study published online Dec. 9 in Clinical Otolaryngology.Soumil Prasad, from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study involving data from the 2019 Kids' Inpatient Database. Pediatric patients discharged with acute sinusitis were identified and stratified by the presence of an ASD diagnosis.The researchers found that 125 (3.4 percent) of 3,763 hospitalized children with acute sinusitis had ASD. Patients with ASD had significantly higher rates of seizures after matching (26.4 versus 6.3 percent; odds ratio, 3.52), but were less likely to undergo maxillary sinus surgery (odds ratio, 0.46). The ASD group more frequently had orbital complications, including eye pain (4 versus 1.4 percent). After matching, there were no differences observed between the groups in length of stay or hospital costs."These findings highlight the need for tailored care strategies in ASD patients, especially vigilant seizure management and nuanced surgical decision-making," the authors write. "Further research is warranted to elucidate the mechanisms underlying these outcomes and to optimize long-term management for this vulnerable population."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).