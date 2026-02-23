Environmental Health

Air Pollution May Contribute Directly to Alzheimer Disease

Fine particulate matter exposure linked to increased Alzheimer risk, mainly through direct rather than comorbidity-mediated pathways
air pollution smoke
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Air Pollution
Environment
Alzheimer Disease
High Blood Pressure
Depression
Stroke
Environmental Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com