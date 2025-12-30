Environmental Health

Emergency Encounters Increased for Certain Diagnoses After Wildfires

Increases seen in encounters for acute pulmonary illness, acute myocardial infarction, blood chemistry laboratory abnormalities
asthma respiratory breathing
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Heart Attack
Emergencies
Respiratory Problems
Wildfires

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com