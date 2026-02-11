Environmental Health

Wildfire Smoke Fine Particulate Matter Has Long-Term Impact on Mortality

Wildfire smoke PM2.5 accounted for about 24,100 all-cause deaths/year in the contiguous United States
firefighting helicopter with bucket drop water on forest fire or wildfire.
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Air Pollution
Mortality
Environmental Health
Neurological Disorders
Wildfires

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com