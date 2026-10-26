Exercise and Fitness

ASA: Exercise Linked to Lower Risk for Postoperative Delirium After Cancer Resection

Patients reporting combined walking, moderate, and vigorous exercise seven or more times/week have lower odds of POD
hospital surgery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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