ASA: Exercise Linked to Lower Risk for Postoperative Delirium After Cancer Resection

MONDAY, Oct. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing cancer resection, physical activity (PA) is associated with a reduced risk for postoperative delirium (POD), according to a study presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego.Melody Haratian, from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, and colleagues examined the associations of PA and sedentary behavior (sitting time [ST]) with POD status among patients who underwent tumor resection. POD cases and controls were identified retrospectively from operative reports between 2024 and 2025.The sample included 64 POD cases and 194 controls who most often underwent gastrointestinal and genitourinary resection (18.1 and 17.4 percent, respectively). The researchers found that clinicodemographic characteristics did not differ by POD status, apart from a higher proportion of controls having a spouse or partner (74.7 versus 61.9 percent). In addition, having a spouse or partner was associated with higher PA and lower ST. Cases reported less walking and moderate, vigorous, and total PA and more ST on average, adjusting for marital status, but the differences were not statistically significant. The odds of developing POD were significantly lower for patients who reported a combination of walking and moderate and vigorous PA seven or more times per week (adjusted odds ratio, 0.49), while no significant association was seen between reporting eight or more hours per day ST and odds of POD."People may realize that exercise before surgery can help their bodies recover more quickly, but our study also shows that it may protect the brain," Haratian said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter