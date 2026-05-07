Exercise and Fitness

Exercise, Nutrition-Based Prehabilitation Programs Beneficial for Surgical Patients

Exercise or nutrition-based prehabilitation reduced complications and length of stay
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Surgery
Exercise
Fitness
Food and Nutrition
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