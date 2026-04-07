Exercise and Fitness

Harder Exercise, Not Just Longer May Reduce Risk for Chronic Disease

For some diseases, intensity matters as much as the amount of activity
exercise jump rope skipping
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diseases
Physical Activity
Preventive Medicine
Chronic Disease

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