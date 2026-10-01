Exercise and Fitness

Isometric Exercise Training Three Times a Week Preserves Cardiovascular Benefits

One or two weekly isometric exercise training sessions may maintain lower blood pressure over the short term
Energetic self determined overweight young woman in sneakers standing in plank with feet and hands on mat, reteating exercises after professional fitness instructor, watching tutorial online on laptop
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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High Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure
Exercise
Cardiovascular
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