Exercise and Fitness

Movement Breaks Feasible, Effective for Countering Sedentary Behavior

With breaks every 60 minutes, benefits seen for fatigue and positive affect
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mental Health
Fatigue
Physical Activity
Sedentary Lifestyle
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