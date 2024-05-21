Physical Activity Time, Step Counts Yield Similar Results

TUESDAY, May 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) time and step counts are similarly associated with all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online May 20 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Rikuta Hamaya, M.D., Ph.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined the associations of MVPA time and step counts with all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease among 14,399 participants in the Women’s Health Study (ages 62 years and older).

The researchers found that during a median follow-up of 9.0 years, the risk for all-cause mortality was inversely tied to MVPA time (hazard ratio, 0.82) and step counts (hazard ratio, 0.74). Similarly, greater MVPA time and step counts (top three quartiles versus bottom quartile) were associated with a longer period free from death: 2.22 and 2.36 months at nine years follow-up, respectively. For all-cause mortality, area under the receiver operating characteristic curves were similar for MVPA time and step counts (0.55 for both metrics). Similar findings were seen for cardiovascular disease.

"Step count-based goals should be considered for future guidelines along with time-based goals, allowing for the accommodation of personal preferences," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to DeSC Healthcare.

