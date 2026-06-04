Exercise and Fitness

Resistance Training Tied to Lower Risk for Death Across Causes

90 to 119 minutes/week of strength training tied to 13 percent lower risk for death from any cause
man fitness training exercise home resistance
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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