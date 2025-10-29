Exercise and Fitness

Taking Most of Daily Steps in Longer Bouts Beneficial

Findings seen among persons taking fewer than recommended number of steps per day
walking steps
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Exercise
Walking Exercise
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com