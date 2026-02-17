Eye Care

Allergic Conjunctivitis Linked to Increased Risk for Keratoconus

Allergic conjunctivitis group more often had corneal topography and advanced corneal diagnostic procedures
Close up of a severe bloodshot eye. Blepharitis, Conjunctivitis condition
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Public Health
Pink Eye
Eye Health
Allergy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com