Drop in Perceived Sound Localization Ability Seen in Blind With Hearing Loss

MONDAY, March 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing loss is associated with worse perceived sound localization ability among blind individuals, according to a study published online Feb. 6 in PLOS ONE.Prachi Agrawal, M.D., M.P.H., from the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues examined perceived sound localization abilities in common everyday tasks in a study involving 58 adults with total or near-total blindness: 28 with self-reported normal hearing and 30 with self-reported hard of hearing. The Dual Sensory Spatial Localization Questionnaire (DS-SLQ) was completed, which assesses perceived difficulty in everyday localization tasks using vision and hearing.The researchers found that for blind individuals, the DS-SLQ showed excellent targeting and good unidimensionality. Significantly lower perceived sound localization abilities were seen for individuals with later onset of blindness. Further reductions in perceived sound localization ability were seen in association with the presence of hearing loss, particularly with early onset. Better perceived sound localization abilities were reported by those who reported higher echolocation skills, regardless of their hearing status. No associations were seen for residual vision and use of hearing aids with perceived sound localization abilities."People with dual sensory loss may feel less confident or less motivated to adopt new hearing strategies for everyday tasks," Agrawal said in a statement. "By identifying these barriers, providers can tailor rehabilitation strategies to build confidence and support targeted skill development."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter