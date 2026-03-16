Eye Care

Drop in Perceived Sound Localization Ability Seen in Blind With Hearing Loss

Individuals who report higher echolocation skills have better perceived sound localization abilities, regardless of hearing loss
ear hearing tinnitis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Hearing Loss
Blindness

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com