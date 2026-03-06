Eye Clinicians Identify Features of Vitreoretinal Lymphoma Presentation

FRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Features that characterize presentation of vitreoretinal lymphoma are described in an article published online March 1 in Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology.Mara Albert-Fort, M.D., Ph.D., from Doctor Peset University Hospital in Valencia, Spain, and colleagues used data from the International Vitreoretinal B-Cell Lymphoma Registry to analyze demographics, tumor features, optical coherence tomography (OCT) signs, and visual acuities among 57 men and 81 women with vitreoretinal lymphoma.The researchers found that men presented at a younger mean age than women, with 40.4 and 21.0 percent, respectively, presenting before age 60 years. In 80.4 percent, diagnosis was by cell-based and molecular tests on ocular samples, while in 19.6 percent, diagnosis was from indirect clinical evidence. Lymphoma type was diffuse large B-cell in 99.0 percent, if known. In 65.0 percent of patients, the tumor was bilateral and involved the vitreous and retina in 90.6 and 60.1 percent, respectively. Extraocular tissues were concurrently involved in 26.8 percent: within the central nervous system and outside in 23.2 and 5.1 percent, respectively. Overall, 96.4 percent of patients had ocular imaging by OCT; 80.5 percent had abnormalities, including subretinal and sub-retinal pigment epithelial nodules. There was wide variation seen in Snellen visual acuity for 227 eyes, with a median of 6/12. Visual acuities were ≥6/12, <6/19, and ≤6/60 in 54.6, 33.0, and 22.9 percent of eyes, respectively."Delayed diagnosis of this eye cancer can carry serious consequences, but our findings offer practical information that will help clinicians consider the disease earlier," coauthor Justine Smith, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter