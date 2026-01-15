Eye Care

Intravitreal Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose Improves Vision in Hypotony

BCVA LogMAR improved in 87.5 percent of the eyes and remained stable in one eye
eye
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Therapy & Procedures
Eye Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com