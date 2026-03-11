Laser Red-Light Therapy Delivers Irradiance Levels Exceeding Safety Limits

WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Laser-based red-light therapy instruments, used for myopia in children, deliver irradiance levels that reach American National Standards Institute (ANSI) safety limits within exposure times before the recommended treatment time, according to a study published online Feb. 5 in JAMA Ophthalmology.Lisa A. Ostrin, O.D., Ph.D., and Alexander W. Schill, Ph.D., from the University of Houston College of Optometry, examined the optical output and safety classification of four commercially available red-light therapy devices for myopia management using ANSI guidelines. Laboratory-based evaluation of the Sky-n1201, Future Vision, EyeRising, and AirDoc instruments were included in the quality improvement study.The researchers found that for a 7-mm pupil, the Sky-n1201 and EyeRising devices reached ANSI group 1 limits within exposure times of 2.8 and 1.4 seconds, respectively, and were classified as Class 1 and 2M laser devices, respectively. Group 1 limits were reached by the Future Vision device under extended exposure times of 253 seconds or longer, but did remain within limits for classification of Class 1 laser. Diffuse illumination was produced by the light-emitting diode-based AirDoc, with a time to group 1 limit of 22,761 seconds, classifying it as a group 1 ophthalmic instrument."We urge eye care professionals, researchers, and regulatory agencies to prioritize safety assessments of these devices, including adaptive optics retinal imaging, multi-focal electroretinography, and long-term cohort monitoring, before widespread pediatric use," Ostrin said in a statement. "Establishing a balance between therapeutic efficacy and ocular safety remains essential to ensure that this intervention intended to preserve lifelong vision does not itself pose avoidable risks that outweigh benefits."Ostrin has received consulting fees from Zeiss and Alcon.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter