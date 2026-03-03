Eye Care

Low Use of Protective Eyewear Reported Among Pickleball Players

Findings seen for both professional and amateur players
Low Use of Protective Eyewear Reported Among Pickleball Players
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Injuries
Sports Injuries
Eye Health
Public Safety

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com