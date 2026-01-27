ADHD Traits in Childhood Linked to Poorer Physical Health in Midlife

TUESDAY, Jan. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- High attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) traits in childhood are associated with poorer physical health outcomes in midlife, according to a study published online Jan. 21 in JAMA Network Open.Joshua Stott, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues examined the association between childhood ADHD traits and physical health outcomes in midlife in a cohort study using data from the 1970 British Cohort Study. The cohort included people born in England, Scotland, and Wales during the same week in 1970; ADHD traits were assessed at age 10 years using a validated measure.The main analyses included 10,930 participants. The researchers observed an association for higher childhood ADHD traits with more physical health conditions (b = 0.10), elevated odds of physical multimorbidity (odds ratio, 1.14), and greater physical health-related disability (b = 3.17) by age 46 years. No sex interactions were seen for physical health conditions and multimorbidity. Women had a larger effect size for the association between ADHD traits and physical health-related disability than men (b = 4.07 versus 2.37). The estimated probability of physical multimorbidity by age 46 years was 42.1 percent for participants who had a high likelihood of meeting ADHD criteria in childhood compared with 37.5 percent for those without high ADHD traits. There were indirect associations seen through smoking, psychological distress, and body mass index."Here we have added to the concerning evidence base that people with ADHD are more likely to experience worse health than average across their lifespan," Stott said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter