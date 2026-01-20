General Health

Blood Biomarkers Can Predict Multimorbidity

Growth differentiation factor 15, hemoglobin A1c, cystatin C, leptin, and insulin have consistent and positive links to all multimorbidity measures
blood vial laboratory
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Aging
Geriatric Care
Insulin
Glycemic Control
Morbidity
Blood Test
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com