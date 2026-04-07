General Health

ECO: BMI System May Inflate Weight Status Classification

Misclassification greatest among underweight, overweight, and obesity statuses
Overweight woman, waist measurement, BMI
Shutterstocl
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Obesity
Body Fat
Weight
Overweight
Underweight
BMI

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com