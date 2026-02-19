Firearm Injuries Tied to Long-Term Physical, Functional Health Challenges

THURSDAY, Feb. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Survivors of firearm injuries often experience long-term physical and functional health challenges, according to a study published online Jan. 26 in the Journal of Urban Health.Daniel C. Semenza, Ph.D., from Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey, and colleagues examined health challenges, health care needs, and barriers to care among 107 firearm injury survivors through a survey and semistructured interviews (15 survivors).The researchers found that the majority of survivors experience pain, require regular medical treatment, and report functional impairments that interfere with daily life. High levels of reported unmet health care needs included access to affordable care, specialists, and primary providers. Cost, lack of insurance, unreliable transportation, and difficulty navigating the health care system were all reported barriers to care. The interviews highlighted both the toll of postinjury pain, trauma, and anxiety, as well as resilience, self-directed care, and changes in care-seeking behavior. Concerns among survivors included medication access, potential addiction, and logistical burdens."Our findings show that many survivors must manage complex medical needs while also confronting structural barriers like cost, transportation, and insurance gaps that limit access to care," Semenza said in a statement. "Community-based violence prevention specialists play a critical role in bridging the gap between survivors’ health needs and the fragmented systems meant to support them."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter