General Health

Genetic Testing Plays Role in Identifying Malignant Hyperthermia Risk

Decision to identify which patients to target for genetic testing should be guided by anesthesiologist asking three simple questions
doctor anesthesia
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Anesthesia
Adverse Events
genetic testing
Risk Factors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com