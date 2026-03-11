Genetic Testing Plays Role in Identifying Malignant Hyperthermia Risk

WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Genetic testing can play an important role in identifying patients at risk for malignant hyperthermia (MH), guided by answering three simple screening questions, according to an article published online March 10 in Anesthesiology.Noting that genetic testing of known involved genes (RYR1, CACNA1S, and STAC3) has become the first line of testing for MH susceptibility (MHS), but genetic testing sensitivity is only up to 70 percent, Sheila Riazi, M.D., from University Health Network at the University of Toronto, and colleagues outlined a stepwise approach using clinical history and assessment as well as interpretation of genetic variants for people at risk for MH.To determine the need for nontriggering anesthetics and/or additional contracture testing, genetic findings should be integrated with patient history. The authors present a flow diagram with scenarios reflecting clinical situations that providers will commonly encounter. The diagram is based on the anesthesiologist asking three questions about whether the patient has MHS or has had an MH reaction, whether someone in the family has MHS or has had an MH reaction, and whether the patient or family member has undergone genetic testing for MHS."Identifying patients potentially at risk for MH is a critical priority for anesthesiologists, but challenging to diagnose," Riazi said in a statement. "We outline a stepwise approach to identifying patients and families who might be at risk, highlighting the use of genetic testing to identify MH-causing mutations."One author disclosed a financial tie to Merck.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter