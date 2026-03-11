FDA Provides Fast Track Designation to Nipocalimab for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Nipocalimab has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track designation as a potential treatment for adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).Fast Track designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that demonstrate the potential to treat serious conditions with unmet treatment needs. Nipocalimab is an immunoselective investigational therapy that lowers immunoglobulin G, one of the root causes of autoantibody-driven diseases, while preserving critical immune functions.The Fast Track designation was supported by results from the 52-week phase 2 JASMINE study, in which 228 adult participants with active SLE were randomly assigned to nipocalimab of varying doses or placebo. Nipocalimab demonstrated reduced lupus disease activity in patients, as well as the potential for steroid sparing. A phase 3 study is ongoing."Nipocalimab earning its fifth FDA Fast Track designation, now in SLE, reflects the importance of accelerating the delivery of an immunoselective therapy that could fill an unmet need in this serious condition," Leonard L. Dragone, M.D., Ph.D., from Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement. "This is an important step in our efforts to help address the ongoing burden faced by people living with this debilitating disease."Fast Track designation of nipocalimab was granted to Johnson & Johnson.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter