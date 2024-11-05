Light Physical Activity Linked to Improved Vascular Parameters in RA

TUESDAY, Nov. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Sedentary behavior (SB) is negatively associated and light physical activity (PA) is positively associated with vascular parameters among postmenopausal women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the American Journal of Physiology: Heart and Circulatory Physiology.

Kamila Meireles, from the Universidade de São Paulo in Brazil, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study involving 82 postmenopausal women with RA who underwent ultrasound assessments of vascular function and structure, including brachial and superficial femoral artery (BA and SFA) flow-mediated dilation; baseline and posthyperemia peak diameters; and carotid intima-media thickness. Participants also underwent a seven-day accelerometer-based assessment of PA and SB to examine the associations with vascular health markers.

The researchers found that prolonged SB (bouts > 60 minutes) and total sedentary time were inversely associated with baseline and peak BA diameters, with decreases of 0.08 to 0.1 mm in these diameters with each additional hour of SB. Similar negative associations were seen for total sedentary time with peak SFA diameters (β = −0.14). In contrast, positive associations were seen for light-intensity PA and stepping time with both baseline and peak BA diameters, with a 0.10- to 0.24-mm increase in these diameters with each additional hour. A positive association was seen for standing time with SFA peak diameter (β = 0.11). Moderate-to-vigorous PA was not associated with vascular outcomes.

"Our results suggest the potential role of replacing sedentary behavior with light physical activity to improve vascular health markers in RA," the authors write.

