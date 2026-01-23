One Year of Abatacept Delays Progression to RA for Up to Four Years in At-Risk Population

FRIDAY, Jan. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- One-year treatment with abatacept delays progression to rheumatoid arthritis for up to four years among at-risk patients, according to a study published online Jan. 20 in The Lancet Rheumatology.Andrew P. Cope, M.D., from King's College London, and colleagues recruited 213 anticitrullinated protein antibody-positive individuals with arthralgia to a phase 2b randomized controlled trial (the Arthritis Prevention In the Preclinical Phase of Rheumatoid arthritis with Abatacept [APIPPRA]). Participants were randomly assigned to receive 52 weekly subcutaneous injections of 125 mg abatacept or placebo (110 and 103 patients, respectively), with 52 weeks of follow-up. Follow-up was extended to between four and eight years in the APIPPRA Long-Term Outcome (ALTO) study; 143 APIPPRA participants were enrolled in ALTO: 71 and 72 in the abatacept and placebo groups, respectively.The researchers observed an increase of 54 primary events to 119. The initial between-group difference in restricted mean arthritis-free survival time, which was observed at two years, persisted at four years (4.9 months); over time, the magnitude of the difference diminished. No significant between-group differences were seen in assessments of disease activity and patient-reported outcomes beyond the treatment period. Participants with a broad autoantibody profile at baseline had the highest risk for progressing, but they had better response to abatacept."We have shown that this approach is safe and can prevent disease while patients are on treatment as well as substantially relieve symptoms," Cope said in a statement. "Importantly, it can also delay the onset of RA for several years, even after treatment has stopped."Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, which manufactures abatacept and funded the study.Abstract/Full TextEditorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter