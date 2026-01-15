Health Technology

AI Model Can Screen for Cognitive Impairment From Clinical Notes

Sensitivity decreased from 0.91 on a balanced refinement dataset to 0.62 on an independent dataset reflecting real-world prevalence
artificial intelligence
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Medical Records
Artificial Intelligence
Cognitive Function
Deep Learning Model

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com