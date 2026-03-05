Health Technology

Telemedicine Visits Cost Less Than In-Person Visits

Postpandemic study reveals fewer 30-day follow-up visits after telemedicine visits than in-person visits
mother child telemedicine telehealth
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Medical Technology
Mental Health
Anxiety
Depression
Health Costs
health care access
Telemedicine
Telehealth
Healthcare Costs
Health Care Utilization
Health Care

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com