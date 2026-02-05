Health Technology

Telesurgery Feasible for Urological Robotic Operations

For distances of 1,000 to 2,800 km, telesurgery system was stable and noninferior to local surgery
Telesurgery Feasible for Urological Robotic Operations
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Prostate
Robotics
Telemedicine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com