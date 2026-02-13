Infectious Disease

Adult Obesity Increases Risk for Infection-Related Hospitalizations, Mortality

Population-attributable fraction of infection-related deaths due to obesity was 10.8 percent in 2023
patient hospital
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Obesity
Mortality
Hospitalization
Infectious Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com