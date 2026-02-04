Infectious Disease

Consensus Statement Addresses Triaging of Adults With UTI Concerns

Appropriateness of empiric antibiotics, urine testing, and different clinical evaluation options defined
uti urinary tract infection
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Urinary Tract Infection
Antibiotics
Guideline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com