Salmonella Linked to Trader Joe's Fresh Basil Sickens 12

THURSDAY, April 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of possible Salmonella contamination of Trader Joe's fresh organic basil sold in 29 states. Twelve people have been sickened, one of whom required hospitalization.

"Throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe's," the agency said, and wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the herbs.

The CDC noted that "Trader Joe's ceased shipments of Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, 2024, and no product remains in stores." The product was sold in 2.5-oz clamshell-style containers. Infinite Herbs is cooperating with CDC investigators, the agency said.

So far, four cases of Salmonella illness linked to the recalled basil have been reported in Minnesota, three in Florida, and one each in Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

