Infectious Disease

Sex, Menopausal Status Tied to Severity of Early Lyme Disease Presentation

Men have higher odds of two-tier positive serology, severity, especially compared with premenopausal women
tick Lyme
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Sex
Disparities
Menopause
Lyme Disease
infections
Diagnosis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com