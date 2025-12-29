Chronic Kidney Disease Poses Quality-of-Life Burden Globally

MONDAY, Dec. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic kidney disease (CKD) reduces quality of life (QoL) for patients and their caregivers globally, according to a study published online Dec. 24 in Advances in Therapy.Ricardo Correa-Rotter, M.D., from the National Medical Science and Nutrition Institute Salvador Zubirán in Mexico City, and colleagues quantified the impact of CKD on QoL for patients and caregivers worldwide. The analysis included 1,382 patients (with CKD and controls) and 813 caregivers from Australia, Germany, Egypt, Italy, Mexico, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.The researchers found that across the surveyed country cohorts, patients reported significantly decreased EuroQol 5 Dimension 5 Level (EQ-5D-5L) index scores versus matched controls, with greater impairment seen in dialysis-dependent patients versus non-dialysis-dependent patients. Compared with the general population, those with CKD typically reported significantly greater impairments across all EQ-5D-5L domains. Similarly, caregivers of patients reported lower mean EQ-5D-5L index scores versus matched general population cohorts, while caregivers of dialysis-dependent patients reported lower mean CarerQol-7D index scores."Strategies to alleviate burden, including prevention of CKD progression, financial and social supports, are required but may vary according to local context," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter