Chronic Kidney Disease Severity Linked to Gastroparesis

TUESDAY, Dec. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic kidney disease (CKD) severity is associated with an increased risk for gastroparesis, according to a study published online Dec. 3 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.Xiaoliang Wang, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted a population-based retrospective analysis involving inpatient and outpatient data to examine the relationship between CKD and gastroparesis. Data were included from 3,579,372 patients diagnosed with gastroparesis, with or without CKD, from the National Inpatient Sample, and 6,263,251 patients presenting to ambulatory clinics with a main complaint of nausea and vomiting from the TriNetX database.The researchers observed an increase in the prevalence of gastroparesis in proportion to CKD severity in the inpatient cohort, with the highest likelihood seen in advanced stages versus patients without CKD. The outpatient CKD cohort also showed an increased risk for gastroparesis, while the severity-dependent phenotype was not consistent. After rigorous propensity score matching, a significant association remained for advanced CKD with higher odds of gastroparesis, with the highest risk seen for patients with end-stage renal disease."These findings suggest that gastroparesis may be an underrecognized comorbidity in CKD, particularly in advanced stages, where delayed gastric emptying could further compromise nutritional status, exacerbate symptom burden, and negatively impact overall prognosis," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.