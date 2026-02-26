Kidney Health

Disadvantaged Communities Have Decreased Access to Dialysis Facilities

Authors say policy interventions are needed to ensure equitable access to services
kidney dialysis
Adobe stock, Saengsuriya_5DIV
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Economic Status
Kidney Problems
Dialysis
health care access
Social Determinants of Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com