Major Complications Seen in 7 Percent With ADPKD Undergoing Nephrectomy

TUESDAY, Dec. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) – Major complications occur in 7.0 percent of patients undergoing nephrectomy with a diagnosis of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), according to a study published online Dec. 17 in Urology Practice.Michael Waseer Bacchus, M.D., from The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus, and colleagues analyzed the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database (2015 to 2022) to identify patients undergoing nephrectomy with a diagnosis of ADPKD to assess perioperative outcomes. The cohort comprised 823 patients (median age, 54 years)The researchers found that preoperative hypertension, dialysis, and steroid use were common (79.3, 49.2, and 44.8 percent, respectively). In 7.0 percent of patients, major complications occurred. There were associations between minimally invasive surgery and lower major complication risk (odds ratio, 0.269), reduced length of stay (three versus six days), and decreased transfusion rates (7.8 versus 29.1 percent). Reduced risk was also seen in association with preoperative steroid use. Dialysis status and bilateral nephrectomy did not significantly predict risk. Four patients had 30-day mortality (0.5 percent)."Major complications and death are rare after nephrectomy for ADPKD, despite the rate of preoperative dialysis and renal transplant in this population," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.