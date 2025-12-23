Kidney Health

Major Complications Seen in 7 Percent With ADPKD Undergoing Nephrectomy

Minimally invasive surgery linked to lower major complication risk, reduced length of stay, decreased transfusion rate
kidney
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Kidney Problems
Steroids
Dialysis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com