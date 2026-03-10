Kidney Health

Wait-Time Modification Policy Tied to Increase in Kidney Transplants in Black Individuals

Policy implementation linked to increase of 5.3 transplants per 1,000 listings in interrupted time series analysis
organ transplant cooler
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Race
Kidney Problems
Organ Transplants

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com