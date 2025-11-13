Men's Health

Lifestyle Changes May Boost Fertility in Men With Obesity

Review shows modest benefit on sperm motility and morphology with lifestyle interventions, but not bariatric surgery
sperm fertility
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Nutrition
Exercise
Men's Health
Fertility

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com