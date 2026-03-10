Aggression in Adolescence Predicts Advanced Biologic Aging by Age 30 Years

TUESDAY, March 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher levels of aggression in early adolescence predict more advanced biological aging by age 30 years, according to a study published online March 5 in Health Psychology.Joseph P. Allen, Ph.D., from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and colleagues examined early adolescent interpersonal aggression, subsequent conflict with parents, and aggression toward close peers as predictors of accelerated aging in a study involving 121 adolescents (46 male and 75 female). Participants were assessed repeatedly from ages 13 to 30 years, as were parents and close friends.The researchers found that even after accounting for adolescent gender, family income, prior health difficulties, and body shape ratings in adolescence, early adolescent interpersonal aggression predicted later accelerated aging. Higher levels of father-adolescent conflict reported by fathers in adolescence and aggressive behavior toward close peers as reported by those peers in early adolescence potentially mediated the effects of interpersonal aggression in path analyses. After accounting for body shape in adolescence, these same factors predicted adult body mass index scores in follow-up analyses."This study highlights the potential lasting health consequences stemming from social challenges that emerge in early adolescence," Allen said in a statement. "Accelerated aging has been linked to an increased risk for future coronary artery disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, inflammation and even early death."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter