Mental Health

Benefit of Retention on MOUD Treatment Lasts for at Least Four Years

After four to five years, the marginal gain from one additional year of medication for OUD was no longer significant
buprenorphine
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Opioids
Opioid Use Disorder
Buprenorphine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com