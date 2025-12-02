Coffee Consumption Linked to Telomere Length in Psychiatric Disorders

TUESDAY, Dec. 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with schizophrenia spectrum and affective disorders, coffee consumption within the recommended dose is associated with longer telomere length (TL), according to a study published online Nov. 25 in BMJ Mental Health.Vid Mlakar, from King's College London, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study involving 436 participants (259 with schizophrenia spectrum and 177 with affective disorders) to examine the role of coffee consumption and TL in psychiatric populations.The researchers identified an inverted J-shape between TL and coffee intake, which peaked at three to four cups/day, then decreased after four cups. The largest difference in TL was seen between those drinking the highest recommended dose and nondrinkers. Longer TL was seen for coffee drinkers within the recommended dose, which was comparable to five years younger biological age after adjustment for confounders."Our study contributes to a new understanding of both the potential protective and detrimental effects of coffee consumption on TL in a psychiatric population, deserving further attention," the authors write. "As people with severe mental disorders tend to have high coffee consumption, our study suggests potential health benefits by monitoring coffee consumption to reduce intake above the recommended daily dose."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter