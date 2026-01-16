Mental Health

Depression Risk Increased Before Diagnosis of Parkinson Disease, Lewy Body Dementia

Increased hazard ratios of incident depression seen from seven to eight years before diagnosis to five years after
dementia brain puzzle
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Parkinson's
Depression
Dementia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com