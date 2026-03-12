Depression Symptoms Increased Among College Students From 2007 to 2022

THURSDAY, March 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Depression symptoms among college students have been steadily rising during the past 15 years, according to a study published in the April 1 issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders.Carol Vidal, M.D., Ph.D., from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues examined trends in depression symptom presentation over time among different sociodemographic groups of college students. The analysis included data from approximately 560,000 U.S. college students across 450 institutions who participated in the Healthy Minds Study (2007 to 2022).The researchers found that over time, average scores increased for all Patient Health Questionnaire-9 items, with the largest increases seen in suicidal ideation (+153.9 percent), psychomotor agitation/restlessness (+79.6 percent), and trouble concentrating (+77.7 percent). Increases were most pronounced among women, intersex, and financially stressed students as well as students from several racial-minority groups. The increase in suicidal ideation was seen across all demographic groups, without significant differences by race."These findings have implications for higher education leaders and other stakeholders," the authors write. "Coordinated action that addresses both the mental health needs of students and the structural stressors that drive them may prevent future rising depression rates that can erode academic success and long-term health outcomes for a generation of students."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required) .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter