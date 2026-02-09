Mental Health

Earplugs Better Than Pink Noise in Countering Nighttime Noise

Findings challenge the widespread use of ambient sound machines and apps
earplugs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Sleep Quality
Noise Pollution

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com