Mental Health

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Linked to Reduced Risks for Substance Use Disorder

In addition, GLP-1 receptor agonist initiation linked to reduced risks for SUD-related adverse events for people with preexisting SUD
glp1 semaglutide
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Substance Use Disorder
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com