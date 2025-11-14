Mental Health

Local Greenness Linked to Lower Risk for Mental Health Hospital Admissions

Strongest association seen for patients in urban settings
green grass nature
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Environment
Mental Illness
Hospitalization

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com